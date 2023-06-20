UrduPoint.com

CJ PHC Pays Maiden Visit To District Court Khyber

June 20, 2023

Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court on Tuesday visited District Courts Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court on Tuesday visited District Courts Khyber.

It was a historical maiden visit of a female Chief Justice to a merged district.

During her visit, she inaugurated the extension of sub-jail Barra, the project of rehabilitation of Courts and allied facilities at District Courts, Jamrud and lastly, sub-Jail Jamrud was thoroughly visited.

At Bara, her ladyship was warmly received by the District and Sessions Judge, Inspector General of prisons, Deputy commissioner, DPO and XEN C&W.

After inaugurating the extension block of Sub Jail Bara, the District and Sessions Judge in his welcome remarks felicitated her ladyship for becoming the voice of the voiceless and savior of the neglected section in the justice system.

The extension of sub-jail Barra was termed a "blessing" by the inmates who previously were living in pigeonholes and had no access even to sunlight.

With this extension, the foremost misery of the inmates regarding provision of space was resolved on one hand while on the other a suitable environment was ensured to them.

The Chief Justice expressed her satisfaction, however impressed upon IG Prisons to provide educational and sporting facilities for the prisoners. She also praised the efforts of contractor and executing agency for timely completion of the work.

At district Courts Jamrud, the Chief Justice was received by all the Judicial officers, prosecution officers and lawyers.

The Chief Justice visited restrooms, the Information center, the litigants sitting area and rehabilitated courtrooms.

She was overwhelmed by the quality of the work and the style of its execution.

She valued the zest of district and session Judge in ensuring an environment of decorum and decency not only for the general public, litigants and lawyers but also for the judicial officers.

She nonetheless desired that special heed be paid to the upkeep of the work being carried out.

The CJ was also given a presentation on the working of courts and activities of rehabilitation work.

The members of the district Bar Association, Khyber also hailed the CJ for taking bold actions for the benefit of the general public and inmates.

They also unanimously appreciated the efforts of the district & sessions Judge for taking a keen interest in both judicial as well as administrative side.

Nevertheless, they requested the provision of car parking in the open yard outside the district court being their dire need and suggested that the scrap/abandoned vehicles dumped therein may be disposed of expeditiously.

Besides, they also requested the post of an Additional district and sessions Judge at Barra.

She committed to take up the former matter before the Administrative Committee while the latter would be resolved when new posts of the ADJs are filled in the near future.

Thereafter, sub-Jail Jamrud was visited comprehensively wherein, her ladyship not only examined and interviewed the inmates one by one but also had a look at the entire prison's building and barracks containing arms, ammunition, contraband and other unwanted items.

The issue of non-appearance of witnesses, false implication by police in narcotics cases and considerable delay in trial were taken on a serious note.

She directed the DPO to ensure the attendance of witnesses without fail and notwithstanding any odds, she directed the district and sessions Judge to conduct regular unscheduled visits to Jail and also to expedite the cases of under-trial prisoners.

On dire request of the elders of the Kokikhel tribe, she patiently heard their problems and responded that the merger guaranteed and protected the fundamental rights of all masses of merged districts without discrimination besides, she also added that issues pertaining to jail would be resolved in the best interest of inmates and public at large.

