CJ PHC Seeks Security For All Judges

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, on Friday called for provision of security to all judges, criticizing instances where police withdraw security from judges following rulings against them.

During a special hearing on security issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa he noted that all judges must be provided with security, adding that the Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners were enjoying security, but when a judge rules against the police, his/her security is withdrawn due to resentment.

He said that such practice must be shunned.

A two-member special bench, comprising Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Ejaz Anwar, was hearing a petition concerning security conditions in the province.

The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that three meetings had been held in compliance with the court's previous orders.

He highlighted the significant workload in Peshawar, noting that 55,000 to 60,000 FIRs are registered annually in the city.

Additional Advocate General Inam Yousafzai informed the court that SOPs had been drafted for judges' security.

He told the court that as per the orders of the Home department, security measures have been put in place for judges in high-risk areas.

However, he acknowledged that judicial magistrates were not included in the current notification for security provision.

A representative from the Home Department mentioned that police resources would be occupied next week due to polio vaccination campaigns.

Justice Ejaz Anwar suggested forming a separate force for polio campaigns to alleviate the burden on the police, ensuring their availability for other pressing security duties.

The court emphasized the importance of addressing these issues promptly and ensuring adequate security measures for all judicial officers.

