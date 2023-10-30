CJ, PHC stresses for impartiality of judges

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ibrahim Khan here on Monday stressed for the impartiality of Judges to ensure justice to the people.

He said at the reception hosted by the District Bar Association in his honor.

Justice Ibrahim emphasized the fundamental importance of the rule of law and the separation of powers in their system.

The ceremony was attended by judges from the High Court and lower courts, members of the Pakistan Bar Council and the KPK Bar Council, as well as senior and junior lawyers, police officers, and administrative officials.

The CJ pointed out the vital role judges for stegthenging judiciary system of the country.

He stated that judges could not conceal anything from lawyers and that they were ready for accountability while operating within the realm of the law.

The CJ mentioned that accountability extended beyond this world, as they would be answerable before Allah Almighty.

He expressed his commitment to working collaboratively to combat corruption and reaffirmed the enduring relationship between lawyers and the judiciary.

He vowed to uphold the supremacy of the law at any cost and urged lawyer community toe support in maintaining the rule of law and the constitution.