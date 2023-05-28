CJ PHC urges swift disposal of family cases

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Mussarat Hilali urged swift disposal of family cases and to provide the best facilities to prisoners.

She said this in a meeting attended by all District and Sessions Judges of the province, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

CJ emphasized the significance of family cases and called upon Family Judges to play an active role in fostering social cohesion.

She urged them to exert diligent efforts in resolving family disputes amicably through persuasive conciliatory sessions, thus strengthening the social fabric.

Moreover, she stressed the urgent need to conclude family cases within the statutory time-line, ensuring swift justice for the litigants involved.

Having personally visited several prisons in the province since taking office, CJ Hilali expressed deep concern over the deplorable conditions faced by inmates due to overcrowding and inadequate facilities.

She highlighted the pressing need for the timely resolution of cases involving under-trial prisoners.

Hilali urged District and Sessions Judges to conduct surprise visits to prisons to address the sufferings of the inmates and facilitate their rehabilitation.

She affirmed her commitment to combating corruption within the judiciary, emphasizing zero tolerance for illicit practices.

In conclusion, CJ emphasized the importance of observing the dress code, court timings and the need for strict adherence to professional standards.