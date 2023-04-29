CJ PHC visits District Judiciary Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Musarrat Hillali on Saturday visited District Judiciary Charsadda and appreciated the facilities being provided to the litigant public.

She was accompanied by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Justice Syed Muhammad Attique Shah and Justice Shahid Khan.

On arrival at Judicial Complex Charsadda she was warmly welcomed by the District and Session Judge Sofia Waqar Khattak and her team, Member KP Bar and Pakistan Bar Councils, Presidents and their cabinet members of District Bar and tehsil Bar Associations Charsadda.

Chief Justice inaugurated the newly established library for the lawyers community followed by the oath taking ceremony of newly elected District Bar Association, Charsadda.

President District Bar Association welcomed and thanked the Chief Justice and the guests of honour who graced the occasion by their presence amongst the bar members and legal fraternity. During his speech placed before her ladyship matters of common interest and relating to the bar.

The Chief Justice while addressing to the bar expressed her deep pleasure and gratitude for honoring her ladyship.

While speaking on the occasion her ladyship spoke that she firmly believed that bar is an integral part of our judicial system and without support and assistance of the bar the purpose of administration of justice is impossible.

"To ensure speedy and inexpensive justice at the doorstep to the litigant public it is important that both bar and bench play their vital roles effectively".

The Chief Justice also spoke of the rich values cherished by District Bar Association Charsadda and emphasized to follow the footsteps of the luminaries. In this regard her ladyship assured that we will leave no stone unturned for the resolution of the issues of common interest of both the bar and bench.

The Chief Justice paid a detailed visit to the judicial complex and inspected newly established copying branch, women facilitation desk, virtual Court, Institution and confidential branches and directed that litigants are the top most priority to be facilitated.

At the end the Chief Justice and other Judges planted saplings in the premises of the Judicial complex, Charsadda.