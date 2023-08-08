Open Menu

CJ PHC Vows To Play Role In Eradication Of Corruption

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ibrahim Khan on Tuesday vowed to play his imperative role in eradication of the menace of corruption from society.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of passport office at High Court building here, the CJ said he would not tolerate any injustice to be done with anyone on any basis, adding that he would ensure merit, transparency and justice at any cost.

He assured his round the clock availability for justice to everyone and warned that no corruption of any kind will be tolerated in the Judiciary.

Earlier, the CJ inaugurated the passport office at High Court building.

The Advocate General, Judges and lawyers participated in the inauguration ceremony.

The passport office has been opened for the convenience of lawyers, judges and their families.

The Chief Justice said obtaining a passport is a matter of convenience as well as national honor, adding that the purpose of providing facilities to the bar and bench is also to facilitate the delivery of justice.

He said that the coordination between the judiciary and passport office shows better relationship with government departments.

He said that NADRA office would also be opened in building of PHC soon.

