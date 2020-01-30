UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CJ Shariat Court Appreciates AIOU's Wide Educational Network

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 03:00 PM

CJ Shariat court appreciates AIOU's wide educational network

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum met CJ Federal Shariat Court Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai and CJBaluchistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and briefed them about the effort for strengthening educational network in the remote regions

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum met CJ Federal Shariat Court Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai and CJBaluchistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and briefed them about the effort for strengthening educational network in the remote regions, particularly those of Baluchistan.Learned Judges of the Shariat Court Justice Farooq Shah and Justice Shaukat Ali Rakhshani were also present on the occasion.

They appreciated the AIOU for expanding the scope of its educational services.The VC said it is the priority of the University to take care of marginalized sections of the people and the less-developed classes in the regions.

Recently, the AIOU has taken various steps to upgrade its educational services in Baluchistan.He told them that the University was providing free Matric-level education to the students from Baluchistan, beside other financial support for the poor people under its various scholarships' schemes.

The VC said the university will set up its Model Study Center in Ziarat to facilitate the local students.

Currently, more than 20,000 students from Baluchistan are enrolled with the AIOU.They, he added, were trying to bring drop-out children from Baluchistan in the educational net, through distance learning system.The members of the senior judiciary appreciated the AIOU for its wide-ranging set-up and renowned initiatives for improving the educational facilities in Baluchistan and assured al possible efforts o support the cause of promoting education in the province;.Director Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh was also present on the occasion.The VC presented the University's shields to learned judges and thanked for their support to AIOU in carrying forward its educational activities.

Related Topics

Poor Education Ziarat Allama Iqbal Open University From Court

Recent Stories

EU’s initiative to renovate old building will sa ..

55 seconds ago

EU’s initiative to renovate old building will sa ..

55 seconds ago

16 years old girl kidnapped from home at gunpoint ..

1 minute ago

Scientists race to develop a vaccine

1 minute ago

Death toll rises as Coronavirus spreads to every C ..

1 minute ago

German envoy shares amazing experience of train jo ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.