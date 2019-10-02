(@imziishan)

Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai on Wednesday lauded the contributions of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), especially for expanding its academic network to remote areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai on Wednesday lauded the contributions of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), especially for expanding its academic network to remote areas.

Talking to Vice Chancellor, AIOU Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum who called on him at his office, the Chief Justice said University was focusing on the deprived and marginalized sections of the society which is highly commendable.

He noted that the AIOU has the leading role in meeting educational requirements of all sections of the people, through Open Distance Learning System.

The VC apprised the FST Chief Justice about the University's recent initiatives for providing quality education to the people, through the use of modern technology and digitalization.

He said that AIOU was opening more regional offices and study centers in the country's less-developed regions to facilitate students in their educational pursuits.

He also pointed out that the AIOU was providing free Matric education to the students of Baluchistan and the Tribal regions. The University has also introduced various scholarship schemes to support the deserving students to continue their future study, he added.

The FST Chief Justice assured his full support to AIOU in promoting education in the remote regions.

The Director Regional Services, Inam Ullah Sheikh was also presenton the occasion.