CJ SHC For Strengthening Judicial System In Larkana

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 09:00 PM

CJ SHC for strengthening judicial system in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, announced plans to strengthen the judicial system in Larkana on Thursday.

He expressed his desire to establish a divisional bench in Larkana and increase the number of judges in the city.

Addressing the bar members of Larkana, Justice Siddiqui assured that vacancies will be filled, and a mediation hall will be constructed within the Larkana High Court premises. The mediation hall will play a crucial role in settling disputes between parties, leveraging the worldwide trend of resolving cases through mediation.

Justice Siddiqui emphasized that mediation can effectively resolve family cases, sibling disputes, and child custody cases without hindering lawyers' practices. He noted that court decisions often leave one party unhappy, whereas mediation provides a more harmonious resolution.

