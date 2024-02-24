CJ SHC inaugurates video link system at central prison Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi inaugurated a video link system at Central Prison and Correction Facility Hyderabad on Saturday to enable the production of the under-trial prisoners before the respective courts through the video link.

In a statement issued after the visit, the Senior Superintendent of Central Jail informed that the video link was a significant step in the judicial history of Sindh aimed at producing the prisoners before the court through video connectivity.

According to him, the CJ was accompanied by justices Shafiuddin Siddiqui, Junaid Abdul Ghaffar, Amjad Ali Sahito, Khadim Hussain Soomro, and Aijaz Ali Hakro besides the judicial officers.

The jail official said the video link had been introduced as part of the ongoing reforms in the judicial system.

He expressed hope that the innovative approach was expected to expedite the case proceedings and would contribute to the swift disposal of cases.

He said the video link had been implemented under rule 670 of the Sindh Prisons and Correction Service Rules, 2019.

The Superintendent stated that the link would also save transportation costs besides addressing the security concerns attached to the process of transportation.

He apprised that the CJ was presented with the general salute by the prison guards on his arrival while the IG Prisons Syed Munawar Ali Shah briefed Justice Abbasi about the Central Jail.