CJ Sindh High Court Planted Sapling In Distt & Sessions Courts Larkana

Sat 16th October 2021

CJ Sindh High Court planted sapling in Distt & Sessions Courts Larkana

The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Mr. Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh planted sapling of trees in connection with the tree plantation campaign in the premises of District & Sessions Court Larkana, here on Saturday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Mr. Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh planted sapling of trees in connection with the tree plantation campaign in the premises of District & Sessions Court Larkana, here on Saturday.

The Chief Justice SHC also visited the various sections of the District and Sessions, and other Lower Courts.

Judges of Circuit Court of Sindh High Court, District & Sessions Judge Larkana, Officials of SHC, Judicial Officers and other officers were present on the occasion.

The other hand, on the occasion of the arrival of the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court in the District & Sessions Court Larkana, a widow lady teacher protested in front of the Chief Justice, SHC, Mr.

Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh.

On this occasion, the victim Lady Teacher said that after the death of her husband(Late Ayaz Sangi), her Brother-in-Laws(Dewars) and her other relatives have gone to extremes of cruelty. She said that I have been in exile for many years for Justice.

The Chief Justice, SHC also assured justice to the victim.

