KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Friday called upon the Chief Justice (CJ) to take notice of the Sindh government's negligence, which resulted rainwater stagnation in various cities of province including Karachi and Hyderabad.

He alleged that rain of short period of time also washes away the arrangements of the provincial government.

He said that stagnant rainwater is still present in various areas of the city.

Haleem Adil claimed that provincial government's functionaries and advisers are not seen in the cities.

Sindh government should leave officials on grounds to perform their duties instead of taking them for visits.

Haleem said that Federal government has worked on the cleaning of three big nullahs and the provincial government has failed in its working on nullah cleaning.