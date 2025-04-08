CJ Urges Judiciary To Remain Vigilant Against Corruption
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 08:58 PM
VChief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Syed Muhammad Attiq Shah on Tuesday urged the judiciary to focus on issue of case delays and remain vigilant against corruption at all levels
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Syed Muhammad Attiq Shah on Tuesday urged the judiciary to focus on issue of case delays and remain vigilant against corruption at all levels.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of specialized training program for newly promoted District and Session Judges (Zilla Qazis) here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, he reiterated that an independent judiciary is essential for ensuring free and swift justice.
In his address, the CJ congratulated the newly promoted judges and emphasized the significance of their specialized training.
He highlighted the crucial role of the district judiciary in the judicial system and shared insights from his professional journey.
He urged the participants to uphold unwavering faith in Allah while delivering justice.
The event was attended by Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, Jahanzeb Shinwari, Dean of Faculty, Zia-ur-Rehman, Senior Director Administration, Dost Muhammad Khan, Senior Director Research and Publications, Dr. Qazi Ataullah, along with other directors and officials of the academy.
The two-week-long training was designed for judges recently promoted and appointed across various districts of the province.
Earlier, Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, Jahanzeb Shinwari, welcomed the attendees and thanked the Chief Justice for his presence.
He congratulated the participants on their promotion and provided an overview of the training curriculum, emphasizing that the program aims to enhance their knowledge, skills, and efficiency for effective judicial performance.
Recent Stories
Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor for regional transit trade cri ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai inspects arrangem ..
SECP Issues FAQs on Private fund Sector
DBAs elections conclude peacefully across Hazara division
Over 1,100 Rawalpindi cops deployed for PSL security
CJ urges judiciary to remain vigilant against corruption
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends luncheon hosted by Indian Prime Minister in his hono ..
UAE, China strengthen economic cooperation at AIM Congress 2025
Just solution to Palestine issue key to regional stability: Arab Parliament Spea ..
51 winners in 30th Sharjah Educational Excellence Award
Gold price drops by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan
US business delegation visits Iraq to sign deals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor for regional transit trade critical to economic de ..15 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai inspects arrangements for matriculati ..3 minutes ago
-
DBAs elections conclude peacefully across Hazara division3 minutes ago
-
Over 1,100 Rawalpindi cops deployed for PSL security3 minutes ago
-
CJ urges judiciary to remain vigilant against corruption3 minutes ago
-
CDA to establish housing control agency to address property-related grievances15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes int’l institutions to explore investment opportunities: COAS Gen Munir1 hour ago
-
Carelessness in anti-dengue measures will not be tolerated: DC1 hour ago
-
US Consul General calls on Multan Commissioner1 hour ago
-
Islamabad Police Constable laid to rest with full protocol & honours1 hour ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension notice1 hour ago
-
Omar Ayub gets interim bails in eight cases1 hour ago