CJ urges judiciary to remain vigilant against corruption

VChief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Syed Muhammad Attiq Shah on Tuesday urged the judiciary to focus on issue of case delays and remain vigilant against corruption at all levels

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Syed Muhammad Attiq Shah on Tuesday urged the judiciary to focus on issue of case delays and remain vigilant against corruption at all levels.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of specialized training program for newly promoted District and Session Judges (Zilla Qazis) here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, he reiterated that an independent judiciary is essential for ensuring free and swift justice.

In his address, the CJ congratulated the newly promoted judges and emphasized the significance of their specialized training.

He highlighted the crucial role of the district judiciary in the judicial system and shared insights from his professional journey.

He urged the participants to uphold unwavering faith in Allah while delivering justice.

The event was attended by Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, Jahanzeb Shinwari, Dean of Faculty, Zia-ur-Rehman, Senior Director Administration, Dost Muhammad Khan, Senior Director Research and Publications, Dr. Qazi Ataullah, along with other directors and officials of the academy.

The two-week-long training was designed for judges recently promoted and appointed across various districts of the province.

Earlier, Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, Jahanzeb Shinwari, welcomed the attendees and thanked the Chief Justice for his presence.

He congratulated the participants on their promotion and provided an overview of the training curriculum, emphasizing that the program aims to enhance their knowledge, skills, and efficiency for effective judicial performance.