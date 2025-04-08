Open Menu

CJ Urges Judiciary To Remain Vigilant Against Corruption

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 08:58 PM

CJ urges judiciary to remain vigilant against corruption

VChief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Syed Muhammad Attiq Shah on Tuesday urged the judiciary to focus on issue of case delays and remain vigilant against corruption at all levels

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Syed Muhammad Attiq Shah on Tuesday urged the judiciary to focus on issue of case delays and remain vigilant against corruption at all levels.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of specialized training program for newly promoted District and Session Judges (Zilla Qazis) here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, he reiterated that an independent judiciary is essential for ensuring free and swift justice.

In his address, the CJ congratulated the newly promoted judges and emphasized the significance of their specialized training.

He highlighted the crucial role of the district judiciary in the judicial system and shared insights from his professional journey.

He urged the participants to uphold unwavering faith in Allah while delivering justice.

The event was attended by Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, Jahanzeb Shinwari, Dean of Faculty, Zia-ur-Rehman, Senior Director Administration, Dost Muhammad Khan, Senior Director Research and Publications, Dr. Qazi Ataullah, along with other directors and officials of the academy.

The two-week-long training was designed for judges recently promoted and appointed across various districts of the province.

Earlier, Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, Jahanzeb Shinwari, welcomed the attendees and thanked the Chief Justice for his presence.

He congratulated the participants on their promotion and provided an overview of the training curriculum, emphasizing that the program aims to enhance their knowledge, skills, and efficiency for effective judicial performance.

Recent Stories

Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor ..

Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor for regional transit trade cri ..

15 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Faisal ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai inspects arrangem ..

3 minutes ago
 SECP Issues FAQs on Private fund Sector

SECP Issues FAQs on Private fund Sector

3 minutes ago
 DBAs elections conclude peacefully across Hazara d ..

DBAs elections conclude peacefully across Hazara division

3 minutes ago
 Over 1,100 Rawalpindi cops deployed for PSL securi ..

Over 1,100 Rawalpindi cops deployed for PSL security

3 minutes ago
 CJ urges judiciary to remain vigilant against corr ..

CJ urges judiciary to remain vigilant against corruption

3 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends luncheon hosted by Ind ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends luncheon hosted by Indian Prime Minister in his hono ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE, China strengthen economic cooperation at AIM ..

UAE, China strengthen economic cooperation at AIM Congress 2025

31 minutes ago
 Just solution to Palestine issue key to regional s ..

Just solution to Palestine issue key to regional stability: Arab Parliament Spea ..

31 minutes ago
 51 winners in 30th Sharjah Educational Excellence ..

51 winners in 30th Sharjah Educational Excellence Award

46 minutes ago
 Gold price drops by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price drops by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 US business delegation visits Iraq to sign deals

US business delegation visits Iraq to sign deals

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan