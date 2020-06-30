CJCSC addresses participants of Navy Staff Course

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Tuesday addressed the participants of Navy Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

The CJCSC mainly focused on evolving global order and National Security Challenges peculiar to South Asia; highlighted the increasingly fluid regional environment shaped by a dynamic mix of great power competition and Indian hegemonic aspirations, said a Pakistan Navy press release issued here.

He said that warfare of 21st Century had evolved and morphed into Hybrid warfare and Grey Zone Conflicts which was a blend of subversion, terrorism, and irregular warfare.

The CJCSC also said that Pakistan Navy had a proud history of valour and sacrifices. As a vibrant force, Pakistan Navy had always come up to the expectations of the Nation in defending maritime frontiers of the country, he added.

The talk was followed by a question and answer session. Earlier upon arrival, the chairman was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique.The CJCSC also laid wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.