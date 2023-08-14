CJCSC, Armed Forces felicitate nation on I Day

Open Menu

August 14, 2023

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Services Chiefs, and Armed Forces of Pakistan extended their heartfelt congratulations to the Nation on the 76th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Services Chiefs, and Armed Forces of Pakistan extended their heartfelt congratulations to the Nation on the 76th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the military leadership and the Armed Forces felicitated the entire nation on Independence Day.

The message said, "This day reminds us of the vision, fortitude, and countless sacrifices which our ancestors offered, to realize our elder's and great Quaid's dream of a free and independent country. Thousands of sons of the soil have laid down their lives for the defense of the motherland and to preserve the cherished dream of freedom of our forefathers.

" "Let us all pledge that irrespective of the challenges we face today, we will preserve and strengthen the peace, societal harmony, and unity among the Nation. We will not let inimical forces succeed, which are hell-bent to create fissures and division among the Armed Forces and people of Pakistan," it said.

Armed Forces of Pakistan, with the support of the Nation, would always defend the territorial integrity and peace of the motherland and continue to serve the nation as per the aspirations of the people of Pakistan, InshaAllah, it added.

