CJCSC Calls On Azerbaijani President During His Official Visit

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:31 PM

CJCSC calls on Azerbaijani President during his official visit

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza during his official visit to Azerbaijan, called on President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ):Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza during his official visit to Azerbaijan, called on President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Chairman JCSC also held separate meetings with Minister of Defence Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Chief of State Security Service Colonel General Ali Naghi Oglu Naghiyev and other military leadership, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

During the meetings, important facets of defence and security relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan came under discussion.

Both sides also deliberated upon various areas of bilateral cooperation and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Kashmir and Afghanistan.

The CJCSC reaffirmed solidarity of Pakistan Armed Forces with the Armed Forces and brotherly nation of Azerbaijan.

Earlier upon arrival at Ministry of Defence, Chairman JCSC was given Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Azerbaijan Armed Forces. CJCSC also laid wreath at Alley of Martyrs.

