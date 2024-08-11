CJCSC Calls On British Military Leadership During Official UK Visit
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 12:10 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit to United Kingdom, called on Chief of Defence Staff and General, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, and Chief of General Staff of UK, Sir Roland Walker.
During the separately-held meetings, both sides deliberated upon areas of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment, an Inter Services Public Relations news release said.
The British military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s and Pakistan Armed Forces’ sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.
