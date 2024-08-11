Open Menu

CJCSC Calls On British Military Leadership During Official UK Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 12:10 AM

CJCSC calls on British military leadership during official UK visit

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit to United Kingdom, called on Chief of Defence Staff and General, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, and Chief of General Staff of UK, Sir Roland Walker.

During the separately-held meetings, both sides deliberated upon areas of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment, an Inter Services Public Relations news release said.

The British military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s and Pakistan Armed Forces’ sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Visit United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

5 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan