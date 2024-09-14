CJCSC calls on Chinese military leadership in separate meetings

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Saturday during his visit to People’s Republic of China held separate meetings with Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), General He Weidong and Chief of CMC Joint Staff Department, General Liu Zhenli and delivered a talk in 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on the Role of Pakistan towards regional peace and stability.

During meetings, both sides appreciated deep and historic relationship of Pakistan and China in multiple domains and acknowledged assuring progress on the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership and defence cooperation, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Chinese leadership also reaffirmed their unfettered commitment to support Pakistan on its territorial integrity and sovereignty.