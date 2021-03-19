UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CJCSC Calls On Iraqi Defence Minister, Military Leadership

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 01:20 PM

CJCSC calls on Iraqi defence minister, military leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza, during his official visit to Iraq, called on Defence Minister of Iraq Juma Enad Sadoon Khattab Al Jibori and Iraqi military leadership.

Chairman JCSC also held separate meetings with Iraqi Chief of Staff General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yar Allah Al Lami and Commander Iraqi Air Force Lieutenant General Shahab Jihad Ali, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media released received here on Friday.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest including security, defence cooperation and prevailing regional environment.

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

Chairman JCSC also visited Defence University for Higher Military Studies (DUFHMS) and called on its Rector Lieutenant General Saad Mizhir Muhsin Hashim Al Allaq.

During the interaction, CJCSC highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in countering violent extremism and also shared Pakistan's efforts for regional peace and stability especially in Afghanistan.

Earlier upon arrival at Ministry of Defence, Chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Iraqi Armed Forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Defence Minister Jihad ISPR Iraq Visit Media

Recent Stories

Huthis advance on Yemen's Marib after taking mount ..

2 minutes ago

South Korean, US Diplomats Discuss Coordinated Str ..

2 minutes ago

Road construction from MIA to HM begins

2 minutes ago

IRSA releases 69,800 cusecs water

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21) 19 march 2021

4 minutes ago

IESCO notifies power suspension programme for Satu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.