CJCSC Calls On Nigerian Defence Minister, Chief Of Defence Staff, Services Chiefs

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM

CJCSC calls on Nigerian Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Staff, Services Chiefs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), who is on an official visit to Nigeria, called on Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Defence Minister, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatubosum Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff and Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff of Nigeria.

During the separately-held meetings, both sides engaged in discussions on challenges faced by both countries especially in the domain of Counter Terrorism (CT) and areas of mutual interest, including security, defence cooperation, and the evolving international / regional landscape, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Saturday.

Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance defence and military collaboration between both militaries.

The Nigerian civil and military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism, it further said.

