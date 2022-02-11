UrduPoint.com

CJCSC Calls On Oman's Leadership During Official Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

CJCSC calls on Oman's leadership during official visit

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza while on official visit to Oman called on leadership of Oman who remained appreciative of role of Pakistan Armed Forces in capacity building of Omani Armed Forces.

The CJCSC met Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab Bin Tariq Bin Taimour Al Said, Minister of the Royal Office, General Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Namani, Chief of Staff Sultan's Armed Forces, Vice Admiral Abdullah Bin Khamis Al Raisi, Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman and Air Vice Marshal Khamis Hammad Al Ghafri, Commander of Royal Air Force of Oman, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release here received.

During the separately held meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan.

The dignitaries also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

On the occasion, Chairman JCSC said, " Pakistan and Oman are two brotherly Islamic countries who are constructively engaged in widening and deepening bilateral defence ties and are taking measures to promote peace and stability in the region."The Omani leadership also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in war against terrorism.

Earlier upon arrival at Muaskar Al Murtafa Camp a smartly turned out guard presented guard of honour to General Nadeem Raza.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Prime Minister Oman Visit

