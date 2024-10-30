CJCSC Calls On President Of Azerbaijan, Military-Civil Leadership
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 08:54 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan called on President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Defence Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar, Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Aziz Oghlu Bayramov, 1st Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of General Staff Colonel General Karim Tofig Oghlu Valiyev and Minister of Defence Industry, Vugar Mustafayev.
During the interaction, both sides appreciated deep and historic relations between the two countries and discussed matters of mutual interest including evolving security dynamics of the region and enhancement of existing defence ties in multiple domains, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
The CJCSC highlighted the importance of enhanced military cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and reaffirmed collective commitment towards peace and stability.
Azerbaijani leadership appreciated the professionalism and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged the commonality of views to expand existing cooperation by exploring multiple avenues to forge deeper ties with Pakistan.
