CJCSC calls on Qatari defence minister

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Thursday called on Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid Bin Mohammd Al Attiyah during his official visit to Qatar.

The CJCSC also held separate meetings with Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, and all Chiefs of tri-services, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release received here.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Kashmir and Afghanistan.

The dignitaries also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

The CJCSC also visited National Security academy and witnessed various facets of ongoing training.

The CJCSC appreciated the high standards of training and skills being attained by the Armed Forces of Qatar.

Earlier, upon arrival at Qatar's General Headquarters, the CJCSC was given Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Armed Forces of Qatar.