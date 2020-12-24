UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CJCSC Calls On Qatari Defence Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:47 PM

CJCSC calls on Qatari defence minister

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Thursday called on Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid Bin Mohammd Al Attiyah during his official visit to Qatar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Thursday called on Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid Bin Mohammd Al Attiyah during his official visit to Qatar.

The CJCSC also held separate meetings with Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, and all Chiefs of tri-services, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release received here.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Kashmir and Afghanistan.

The dignitaries also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

The CJCSC also visited National Security academy and witnessed various facets of ongoing training.

The CJCSC appreciated the high standards of training and skills being attained by the Armed Forces of Qatar.

Earlier, upon arrival at Qatar's General Headquarters, the CJCSC was given Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Armed Forces of Qatar.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee ISPR Visit Qatar All

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

21 minutes ago

EU gives up 25% of fish quota in UK waters

4 minutes ago

Post-Brexit borders to divide EU, UK citizens

4 minutes ago

Germany Registers First Case of 'UK' Coronavirus S ..

4 minutes ago

Pak army provides medical aid to 696 patients in k ..

9 minutes ago

AJK LA approves 14th Amendment Act 2020 in the Sta ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.