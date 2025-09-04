Open Menu

CJCSC Calls On Qatar's Deputy PM, Armed Forces Chief

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M) called on Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani and Qatar Armed Forces Chief Lt General (Pilot) Jassim Mohammad Ahmed Al-Mannal.

The CJCSC is on an official visit to Qatar to attend second round of Higher Military Cooperation Committee (HMCC) meeting, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Thursday.

During the interaction, both sides discussed the evolving regional security dynamics and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and stability at regional and global level.

The Chairman JCSC highlighted historic brotherly ties between both nations and discussed the future dimensions of cooperation in defence and security domains within the ambit of Higher Military Cooperation Committee.

The civil and military leadership of Qatar acknowledged Pakistan's pivotal and responsible role in ensuring regional stability and appreciated professionalism and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Qatar Armed Forces Headquarters, a smartly turned out military contingent presented “Guard of Honour” to the Chairman JCSC.

