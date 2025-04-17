Open Menu

CJCSC Calls On UAE State Defence Minister, Chief Of Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 07:01 PM

CJCSC calls on UAE State Defence Minister, Chief of Staff

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), who is on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), called on Mohammed Fadal Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence, UAE and Lieutenant General Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces and Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), who is on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), called on Mohammed Fadal Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence, UAE and Lieutenant General Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces and Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council.

According to a news release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the CJCSC also visited Tawazun Industrial Park and witnessed different manufacturing facilities. During separately-held meetings, the discussions focused on regional security environment and strengthening of bilateral defense cooperation.

The civil and military leadership of UAE appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and lauded their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Recent Stories

European Central Bank cuts interest rates by 25 ba ..

European Central Bank cuts interest rates by 25 basis points

6 minutes ago
 UN nuclear chief says Iran, US running out of time ..

UN nuclear chief says Iran, US running out of time to secure deal

2 minutes ago
 Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partner ..

Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partnership ties, future-forward inno ..

36 minutes ago
 Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on ..

Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on alien planet

36 minutes ago
 Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 millio ..

Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 million tonnes for first time

36 minutes ago
 Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as G ..

Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as Gold Sponsor of University Game ..

51 minutes ago
Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital eco ..

Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore

1 hour ago
 53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical a ..

53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD

1 hour ago
 DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Je ..

DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Jebel Ali Port

1 hour ago
 MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu ..

MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collect ..

'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact

1 hour ago
 CCP launches comprehensive report on insurance Ind ..

CCP launches comprehensive report on insurance Industry, proposes reforms

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan