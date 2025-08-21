Open Menu

CJCSC Calls On Uzbek President, Defence Minister, Secretary National Security Council

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM

CJCSC calls on Uzbek President, Defence Minister, Secretary National Security Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), who is on an official visit to Uzbekistan, called on President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Minister of Defence Major General Shukhrat Kholmukhamedov and Secretary National Security Council Lieutenant General Victor Makhmudov.

The discussions covered evolving international and regional geo-political and security environment, with emphasis on matters of mutual interest, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

Both sides expressed optimism to expand cooperation to further strengthen bilateral relations in defence and security domains, road and rail connectivity and other aspects of cooperation.

The Chairman JCSC highlighted Pakistan’s deep-rooted and brotherly ties with Uzbekistan, underscoring shared commitment for further collaborations to promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

The leadership of Uzbekistan lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and appreciated their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

2 hours ago
 US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

2 hours ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

3 hours ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

3 hours ago
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

3 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

5 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

5 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

6 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

6 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan