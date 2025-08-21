CJCSC calls on Uzbek President, Defence Minister, Secretary National Security Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), who is on an official visit to Uzbekistan, called on President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Minister of Defence Major General Shukhrat Kholmukhamedov and Secretary National Security Council Lieutenant General Victor Makhmudov.

The discussions covered evolving international and regional geo-political and security environment, with emphasis on matters of mutual interest, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

Both sides expressed optimism to expand cooperation to further strengthen bilateral relations in defence and security domains, road and rail connectivity and other aspects of cooperation.

The Chairman JCSC highlighted Pakistan’s deep-rooted and brotherly ties with Uzbekistan, underscoring shared commitment for further collaborations to promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

The leadership of Uzbekistan lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and appreciated their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.