CJCSC, COAS condole tragic demise of Indian CDS in helicopter crash

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday expressed condolences on tragic death of Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday expressed condolences on tragic death of Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general shared the joint condolence message on his official Twitter handle.