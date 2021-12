CJCSC, DG Strategic Plans Division call on Prime Minister

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Lt. General Nadeem Zaki Manj called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Lt. General Nadeem Zaki Manj called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

Professional matters pertaining to defence of the country were discussed in the meeting.