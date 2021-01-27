UrduPoint.com
CJCSC Discuss Bilateral Security, Defence Cooperation With His Jordanian Counterpart

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:28 PM

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Jordanian Armed Forces Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, who is on official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, at Joint Staff Headquarters here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Jordanian Armed Forces Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, who is on official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, at Joint Staff Headquarters here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of bilateral professional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Both the sides also deliberated upon prevailing international and regional security environment.

Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented 'Guard of Honour' to the visiting dignitary.

