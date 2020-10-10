UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CJCSC Extends Congratulations To Naval Chief For Assuming Command

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 03:28 PM

CJCSC extends congratulations to Naval Chief for assuming command

Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza extended his felicitations to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi upon assumption of Pakistan Navy command

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza extended his felicitations to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi upon assumption of Pakistan Navy command.

The Admiral Niazi called on CJCSC General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The CJCSC congratulated him on assuming the command and expressed his satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy ISPR

Recent Stories

Every move against national institutions to be foi ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Fijian President on Natio ..

16 minutes ago

Khushdil Shah makes fastest century

18 minutes ago

EC GB issue code of conduct for upcoming general e ..

3 minutes ago

Czechs mull lockdown amid fastest virus spike in E ..

3 minutes ago

Australian Writer Charged With Spying in China Aft ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.