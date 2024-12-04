Open Menu

CJCSC Gen Sahir Calls On Iraqi PM, Defence, Interior Ministers, Chief Of Defence Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), who is on an official visit to Republic of Iraq, called on Mohammad Shia’ Al Sudani, the Prime Minister, Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi, Defence Minister, Abdul Amir Al Shammari, Interior Minister and General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yar Allah, Chief of Defence Forces.

During these meetings, both sides discussed key areas of interest, including security, defense cooperation and the current regional environment, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

The dignitaries explored ways to expand the scope of military cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence ties.

The Iraqi civil and military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier upon arrival at Iraq Armed Forces Headquarters, smartly turned out military contingent presented “Guard of Honour” to the Chairman JCSC.

