CJCSC Gen Sahir Calls On Iraqi PM, Defence, Interior Ministers, Chief Of Defence Forces
Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), who is on an official visit to Republic of Iraq, called on Mohammad Shia’ Al Sudani, the Prime Minister, Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi, Defence Minister, Abdul Amir Al Shammari, Interior Minister and General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yar Allah, Chief of Defence Forces.
During these meetings, both sides discussed key areas of interest, including security, defense cooperation and the current regional environment, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.
The dignitaries explored ways to expand the scope of military cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence ties.
The Iraqi civil and military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.
Earlier upon arrival at Iraq Armed Forces Headquarters, smartly turned out military contingent presented “Guard of Honour” to the Chairman JCSC.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone
Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing
Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..
Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khunjerab Pass operationalized for trade round the year1 minute ago
-
Passing out parade of 117 Cadets held at Pakistan Marine Academy1 minute ago
-
Hurriyat leaders urge global action against India’s repression in IIOJK1 minute ago
-
IRSA releases 99,700 cusecs water1 minute ago
-
Karachi gears up for 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference from Dec 5-8: Ahmad Shah12 minutes ago
-
Two critically injured in Motorcycle-Dumper collision on Sanjwal road22 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bail to PTI leaders22 minutes ago
-
Rana Afzal slams PTI for focusing on lie-based propaganda1 hour ago
-
Three killed, several injured in Nankana Sahib Motorway accident1 hour ago
-
Minor killed,one injured in a road mishap2 hours ago
-
International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed in AJK9 hours ago
-
Narcotics smuggler arrested with 25kg heroin11 hours ago