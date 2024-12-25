CJCSC Gen Sahir Calls On Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Deputy PM, Defence, Interior Ministers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza NI (M), who is on an official visit to State of Kuwait, called on Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahed Yousef Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General (Staff) Engineer Hashim Al Rafee
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza NI (M), who is on an official visit to State of Kuwait, called on Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahed Yousef Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General (Staff) Engineer Hashim Al Rafee, Under Secretary Kuwait National Guard, Sheikh Abdullah Mishal Al Sabah, Under Secretary Ministry of Defence, and Major General Subah Jaber Alsabah, Acting Chief of Staff of Kuwait Armed Forces.
Bilateral issues and defence cooperation were discussed during the high-level meetings, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Wednesday.
Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitments, and emphasized the importance of exploring new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of defense and security.
The CJCSC also visited Mubarak Al Abdullah Joint Command and Staff College, where he was briefed on training activities being conducted at the academy.
Earlier upon arrival at HQ Chief of Staff, Kuwait, a smartly turned-out contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the Chairman JCSC.
Recent Stories
Cloudy skies; potential rain forecast for tomorrow
Mohammed bin Rashid underscores importance of bold, innovative approaches to rei ..
CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Deputy PM, Defence, Interior Mini ..
PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across Pakistan
FIA arrests human smuggler involved in Greek boat incident
PIPS holds professional course for Parliamentary Officers
UAE ideal destination for organising world's most prestigious golf tournaments: ..
The Foreign Office's clear response to the US sanctions on the ballistic missile ..
DCD Abu Dhabi announces winners of third edition of ‘Wyakom’ community initi ..
'Enemy is next door': DR Congo town dreads advancing rebels
Winter coaching camp continued in NawabShah
Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework spectacles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Deputy PM, Defence, Interior Ministers35 seconds ago
-
PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across Pakistan36 seconds ago
-
FIA arrests human smuggler involved in Greek boat incident38 seconds ago
-
PIPS holds professional course for Parliamentary Officers40 seconds ago
-
The Foreign Office's clear response to the US sanctions on the ballistic missile program is welcome. ..51 minutes ago
-
Npc organises Musical Night on the eve of Sindh culture day2 hours ago
-
Police arrest 6 criminals from Larkana, recovered 5 biks, drugs2 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi Police held 19 criminals2 hours ago
-
Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at Governor's House2 hours ago
-
Sindh Health Minister for resolving journalist’s issued at earliest2 hours ago
-
Two-day family cultural festival concludes2 hours ago
-
DC pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah2 hours ago