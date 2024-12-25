Open Menu

CJCSC Gen Sahir Calls On Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Deputy PM, Defence, Interior Ministers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 10:06 PM

CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Deputy PM, Defence, Interior Ministers

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza NI (M), who is on an official visit to State of Kuwait, called on Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahed Yousef Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General (Staff) Engineer Hashim Al Rafee

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza NI (M), who is on an official visit to State of Kuwait, called on Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahed Yousef Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General (Staff) Engineer Hashim Al Rafee, Under Secretary Kuwait National Guard, Sheikh Abdullah Mishal Al Sabah, Under Secretary Ministry of Defence, and Major General Subah Jaber Alsabah, Acting Chief of Staff of Kuwait Armed Forces.

Bilateral issues and defence cooperation were discussed during the high-level meetings, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Wednesday.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitments, and emphasized the importance of exploring new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of defense and security.

The CJCSC also visited Mubarak Al Abdullah Joint Command and Staff College, where he was briefed on training activities being conducted at the academy.

Earlier upon arrival at HQ Chief of Staff, Kuwait, a smartly turned-out contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the Chairman JCSC.

Related Topics

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Prime Minister ISPR Kuwait Visit

Recent Stories

Cloudy skies; potential rain forecast for tomorrow

Cloudy skies; potential rain forecast for tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid underscores importance of bold ..

Mohammed bin Rashid underscores importance of bold, innovative approaches to rei ..

7 minutes ago
 CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Dep ..

CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Deputy PM, Defence, Interior Mini ..

35 seconds ago
 PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across Pakistan

PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across Pakistan

36 seconds ago
 FIA arrests human smuggler involved in Greek boat ..

FIA arrests human smuggler involved in Greek boat incident

38 seconds ago
 PIPS holds professional course for Parliamentary O ..

PIPS holds professional course for Parliamentary Officers

40 seconds ago
UAE ideal destination for organising world's most ..

UAE ideal destination for organising world's most prestigious golf tournaments: ..

22 minutes ago
 The Foreign Office's clear response to the US sanc ..

The Foreign Office's clear response to the US sanctions on the ballistic missile ..

51 minutes ago
 DCD Abu Dhabi announces winners of third edition o ..

DCD Abu Dhabi announces winners of third edition of ‘Wyakom’ community initi ..

52 minutes ago
 'Enemy is next door': DR Congo town dreads advanci ..

'Enemy is next door': DR Congo town dreads advancing rebels

32 minutes ago
 Winter coaching camp continued in NawabShah

Winter coaching camp continued in NawabShah

32 minutes ago
 Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework sp ..

Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework spectacles

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan