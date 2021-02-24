UrduPoint.com
CJCSC Hold Meetings With UAE Military Leadership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:39 PM

Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Wednesday held meetings with the military leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ):Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Wednesday held meetings with the military leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The CJCSC, who arrived in the UAE on a two-day official visit, called on Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces Lieutenant General Hammad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithy. He also also held separate meetings with all the UAE chiefs of tri-services, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meetings, both the sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Kashmir and Afghanistan.

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between the two countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

The CJCSC also visited International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) in Abu Dhabi.

He took round of the stalls established by different organizations from Pakistan as well as participating Pak Naval ships. He lauded the efforts of these organizations in showcasing Pakistan's indigenously manufactured defence related equipment at global level.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the CJCSC also called on Italy's Chief of Defence (CHOD) General Enzo Vecciarelli.

During the meeting, he said Pakistan's defence manufacturing sector was capable of meeting the bulk requirements of foreign customers in the select areas of medium to high end technologies.

