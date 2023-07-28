Open Menu

CJCSC In Australia On Five-day Official Visit: ISPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 28, 2023 | 12:35 PM

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

The military’s media wing says both militaries agreed to further expand military to military cooperation in the meetings.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2023) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza is on an official visit to Australia from July 24 to 28 July 2023 for Defence and Security Talks and 1.5 Track Security Dialogue, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The military’s media wing said that the CJCSC during his visit met high ranking civilian & military leadership including General Angus J. Campbell, Chief of Defence Forces Australia. In the meetings, both militaries agreed to further expand military to military cooperation.

CJCSC also visited Royal Military College and addressed the participants of Australian Defence College.

