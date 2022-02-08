UrduPoint.com

CJCSC Installed As Second Colonel In Chief Of Sindh Regiment: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 02:03 PM

CJCSC installed as Second Colonel in Chief of Sindh Regiment: ISPR

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Tuesday was installed as the Second Colonel in Chief of the Sindh Regiment and Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was installed as the 13th Colonel Commandant of the Sindh Regiment in a ceremony held at Sindh Regiment Centre, Hyderabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Tuesday was installed as the Second Colonel in Chief of the Sindh Regiment and Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was installed as the 13th Colonel Commandant of the Sindh Regiment in a ceremony held at Sindh Regiment Centre, Hyderabad.

Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, pinned the badges of 'New Colonel in Chief' of Sindh Regiment to General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza and Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed pinned the badges of rank on the shoulders of Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, to formally install him as the 13th Colonel Commandant of Sindh Regiment. Chairman JCSC also laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

Speaking on the occasion, General Nadeem Raza lauded the performance of Infantry during war and peace.

The CJCSC highlighted the challenges being faced by Pakistan Defence Forces and reiterated the need to work with full devotion and commitment to overcome these challenges.

General Nadeem Raza emphasised on officers and Jawans to devote their wholehearted efforts in further honing their professional skills. He said that a professionally competent soldier would always overcome challenges with greater dignity and grace in the face of any test and advised them to make optimum use of training opportunity available to them.

A large number of serving and retired officers, JCOs and soldiers of Sindh Regiment were also present during the ceremony.

Earlier, a smartly turned-out guard presented Guard of Honour to the CJCSC General Nadeem Raza.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee ISPR Hyderabad Rawalpindi Media

Recent Stories

No economic shutdown in Malaysia despite COVID-19 ..

No economic shutdown in Malaysia despite COVID-19 case spike: official

1 minute ago
 Emergency, gynae wards get operational in RHC Sana ..

Emergency, gynae wards get operational in RHC Sanawan

1 minute ago
 Poroshenko Declines Putin's Asylum Offer, Says Ukr ..

Poroshenko Declines Putin's Asylum Offer, Says Ukraine Will Resolve Own Problems

1 minute ago
 JKLF launches campaign to release Yasin Malik from ..

JKLF launches campaign to release Yasin Malik from Feb 10

6 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks end with big losses 8th Feb, 2022 ..

Hong Kong stocks end with big losses 8th Feb, 2022

6 minutes ago
 Dual champion Ledecka retains Olympic snowboard sl ..

Dual champion Ledecka retains Olympic snowboard slalom crown

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>