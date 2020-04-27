UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CJCSC Lauds NCOC Strides For Synergising National Efforts To Cope With COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

CJCSC lauds NCOC strides for synergising national efforts to cope with COVID-19

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza Monday visited NCOC and lauded its extraordinary efforts for synergising national effort and data driven input to all stakeholders for timely and informed decision making in a short span of time

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza Monday visited NCOC and lauded its extraordinary efforts for synergising national effort and data driven input to all stakeholders for timely and informed decision making in a short span of time.

The CJCSC was received by Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, Commander Army Air Defence Command and National Coordinator NCOC, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also accompanied CJCSC during the visit.

The CJCSC was briefed in detail about the latest situation on containment efforts and enforcement measures against COVID-19, projections about likely spread of the disease in Pakistan and support being extended to civil administration against pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Army ISPR Visit All

Recent Stories

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

1 hour ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

2 hours ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister discuss defenc ..

2 hours ago

Qatar Reports Record 957 New COVID-19 Cases Over P ..

1 minute ago

MPA urges Commissioner Karachi for action against ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.