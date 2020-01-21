CJCSC lauds professionalism of PAF warriors

Chairman Joint Chiefs of the Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Tuesday paid his maiden visit to the Air Headquarters here and lauded professionalism of the PAF warriors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of the Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Tuesday paid his maiden visit to the Air Headquarters here and lauded professionalism of the PAF warriors.

The CJCSC, who assumed charge of the office on November 28, 2019, called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional interest, a PAF press release said.

The Air Chief highlighted various ongoing projects being carried out by the PAF.

The CJCSC lauded the valiant response by brave air warriors during the Operation Swift Retort, in line with the glorious traditions of PAF.

He also appreciated the level of motivation among the PAF personnel and expressed his confidence in the operational preparedness of the air force.

Earlier, on his arrival, the CJCSC was received by the PAF Chief. A smartly turned out contingent of the PAF presented him the guard of honour.

He also laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument to pay homage to the martyrs of PAF.