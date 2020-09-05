CJCSC meets Chief of General Staff Russian Federation during Moscow visit

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Saturday met Chief of General Staff, Russian Federation General Valery V. Gerasimov, during his visit to Moscow

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Saturday met Chief of General Staff, Russian Federation General Valery V. Gerasimov, during his visit to Moscow.

CJCSC is on two days official visit to Russia to attend Defence and Security Cooperation conference at SCO forum, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of bilateral military cooperation and regional security dynamics between the two countries during the meeting.

General Valery V. Gerasimov lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged Pakistan's sacrifices in fight against terrorism. CJCSC would also attend closing ceremony of 'International Military Games 2020' at Moscow. Pakistan Armed Forces have been regular participants of the said games for past three years.