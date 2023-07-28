Open Menu

CJCSC On Five Days Official Visit To Australia

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 12:20 AM

CJCSC on five days official visit to Australia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, is on an official visit to Australia from July 24 for Defence and Security Talks and 1.5 Track Security Dialogue.

During the visit, the CJCSC met high-ranking civilian and military leadership including General Angus J. Campbell, Chief of Defence Forces Australia. In the meetings, both militaries agreed to further expand military-to-military cooperation, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The CJCSC also visited Royal Military College and addressed the participants of the Australian Defence College.

