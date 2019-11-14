UrduPoint.com
CJCSC Pays Farewell Visit To AIR Headquarters

Thu 14th November 2019

CJCSC pays farewell visit to AIR Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee paid a farewell visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Thursday.

According to the press note issued from Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office.

The Air Chief thanked the outgoing CJCSC for playing a vital role in enhancing jointness amongst tri-services.

The outgoing CJCSC expressed his satisfaction on the combat readiness of Pakistan Air Force and the progress made in various modernization / up-gradation programs.

Earlier, on his arrival at Air Headquarters, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honor.

He also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument to pay homage to the PAF's Martyrs.

