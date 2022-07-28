CJCSC pays five-day official visit to South Africa

Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza visited South Africa from July 24 to 28, 2022 on an invitation by the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya

PRETORIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza visited South Africa from July 24 to 28, 2022 on an invitation by the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya.

The visit was aimed at nurturing the growing bilateral relations between the two country's militaries, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received said.

The visiting Chairman held meetings with the leadership of the South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) and discussed ways and means to promote the existing friendly relations between the two institutions. The two countries enjoy friendly and mutually beneficial relations in the field of defence.