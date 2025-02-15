Open Menu

CJCSC, Saudi Chief Of General Staff Co-chair JMC Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence Major General Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi and Saudi Chief of General Staff General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili.

The CJCSC, who is on an official visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for 8th round of Pakistan-KSA Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) meeting, discussed strategic and security issues, evolving regional environment and bilateral defence cooperation during the meetings, an ISPR news release said.

The CJCSC and Kingdom’s Chief of General Staff General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili co-chaired JMCC meeting.

Both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation between Armed Forces of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, focusing on mutual exchange programs, training initiatives and other defence-related activities.

The military leadership reaffirmed their commitment for further strengthening existing defence and security cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The Saudi military leadership lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Armed Forces Headquarters, a smartly turned-out military contingent presented “Guard of Honour” to the CJCSC.

