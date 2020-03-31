CJCSC, scientists; employees of NCA, SPD contribute salaries in COVID-19 relief fund: ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :In the wake of supporting national efforts in fight against COVID-19 or coronavirus, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Scientists, Engineers and employees of National Command Authority (NCA) and Strategic Plans Division (SPD) have contributed their salaries in COVID-19 Relief Fund.

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza had contributed one month's pay in COVID-19 Relief Fund, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The amount of salaries donated by the officials included three days salary by the employees of Special Pay Scale 11-14, two days salary by the employees of Special Pay Scale 8-10and one day salary by the employees of Special Pay Scale 1-7.