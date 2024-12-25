Open Menu

CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces Pay Homage To Quiad-e-Azam, Greet Christian Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 12:40 AM

CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces pay homage to Quiad-e-Azam, greet Christian community

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) On the auspicious occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, (CJCSC), the Service Chiefs, and the Armed Forces of Pakistan pay profound homage to the Father of the Nation.

The Armed Forces honor the enduring vision and unparalleled leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, whose tireless efforts united our people and established the foundation for a sovereign and independent Pakistan, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“On this day of national significance, we renew our unwavering commitment to his guiding principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline, which continue to inspire the nation’ it further said.

Furthermore, the Armed Forces extend heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Christmas. In solidarity with our Christian brothers and sisters, we celebrate the universal values of love, compassion, and peace that this occasion represents.

“The Pakistan Armed Forces remain resolutely dedicated to safeguarding the nation and upholding the ideals of justice, equality, and harmony in the service of our people and our homeland,” the statement said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah ISPR Christian Love

Recent Stories

'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf y ..

'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth

11 minutes ago
 UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain

UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain

26 minutes ago
 148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be cele ..

148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25

51 minutes ago
 Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour o ..

Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG

59 minutes ago
 AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accid ..

AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accident

59 minutes ago
 NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmi ..

NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause

59 minutes ago
Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day mo ..

Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally

1 hour ago
 AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 1 ..

AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 148th birthday

1 hour ago
 03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange ..

03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway

1 hour ago
 El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal min ..

El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal mining

1 hour ago
 Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: D ..

Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: DC

1 hour ago
 Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his bir ..

Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan