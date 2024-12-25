- Home
- Pakistan
- CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces pay homage to Quiad-e-Azam, greet Christian community
CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces Pay Homage To Quiad-e-Azam, Greet Christian Community
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 12:40 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) On the auspicious occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, (CJCSC), the Service Chiefs, and the Armed Forces of Pakistan pay profound homage to the Father of the Nation.
The Armed Forces honor the enduring vision and unparalleled leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, whose tireless efforts united our people and established the foundation for a sovereign and independent Pakistan, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
“On this day of national significance, we renew our unwavering commitment to his guiding principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline, which continue to inspire the nation’ it further said.
Furthermore, the Armed Forces extend heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Christmas. In solidarity with our Christian brothers and sisters, we celebrate the universal values of love, compassion, and peace that this occasion represents.
“The Pakistan Armed Forces remain resolutely dedicated to safeguarding the nation and upholding the ideals of justice, equality, and harmony in the service of our people and our homeland,” the statement said.
Recent Stories
'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth
UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain
148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25
Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG
AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accident
NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause
Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally
AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 148th birthday
03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway
El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal mining
Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: DC
Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces pay homage to Quiad-e-Azam, greet Christian community2 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers reviews security measures for Quaid-e-Azam Day, Christmas32 minutes ago
-
NCSW hosts "The ART of Parenting" interactive session42 minutes ago
-
148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 2551 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG59 minutes ago
-
NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause59 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally1 hour ago
-
03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway1 hour ago
-
Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary1 hour ago
-
Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir Culture Day preparations1 hour ago
-
No pressure on govt for dialogue with PTI: Rana Sanaullah1 hour ago
-
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam1 hour ago