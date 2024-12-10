Open Menu

CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces Solemnly Observe Martyrdom Anniversary Of Sowar Muhammad Hussain

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 09:20 AM

CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces solemnly observe martyrdom anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), the Service Chiefs, and the Armed Forces of Pakistan solemnly observe the 53rd martyrdom anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, with profound reverence and gratitude.

“On this day in 1971, during the Indo-Pak War at the Zafarwal-Shakargarh Sector, Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed displayed unparalleled courage and extraordinary devotion to duty. By identifying enemy tanks and directing the crew of recoilless rifles, he contributed to the destruction of 16 enemy tanks.

During this valiant act, he was struck in the chest by enemy machine-gun fire and embraced the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here Tuesday.

The anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed stands as an enduring testament to the unwavering commitment and supreme sacrifices of the Armed Forces of Pakistan in safeguarding the sovereignty and dignity of the motherland.

“Let us honor and draw inspiration from the sacrifices of our national heroes, whose bravery and devotion to the nation remain an eternal source of pride. The entire nation pays homage to its gallant sons who laid down their lives in the defense of Pakistan,” it further said.

