- Home
- Pakistan
- CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces solemnly observe martyrdom anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain
CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces Solemnly Observe Martyrdom Anniversary Of Sowar Muhammad Hussain
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 09:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), the Service Chiefs, and the Armed Forces of Pakistan solemnly observe the 53rd martyrdom anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, with profound reverence and gratitude.
“On this day in 1971, during the Indo-Pak War at the Zafarwal-Shakargarh Sector, Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed displayed unparalleled courage and extraordinary devotion to duty. By identifying enemy tanks and directing the crew of recoilless rifles, he contributed to the destruction of 16 enemy tanks.
During this valiant act, he was struck in the chest by enemy machine-gun fire and embraced the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here Tuesday.
The anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed stands as an enduring testament to the unwavering commitment and supreme sacrifices of the Armed Forces of Pakistan in safeguarding the sovereignty and dignity of the motherland.
“Let us honor and draw inspiration from the sacrifices of our national heroes, whose bravery and devotion to the nation remain an eternal source of pride. The entire nation pays homage to its gallant sons who laid down their lives in the defense of Pakistan,” it further said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM emphasizes stronger Pak-Qatar trade, investment ties10 hours ago
-
Pakistan condoles over deaths in Turkiye coper crash10 hours ago
-
AJK urges UN to take notice of the plight of disputed IIOJK valley10 hours ago
-
Kashmiri vendor attacked by Hindu fanatics in Indian Haryana state10 hours ago
-
RCCI’s 3-Day Pindi Food Fest 2024 ends10 hours ago
-
Seven arrested in anti-encroachment operation10 hours ago
-
One killed, two injured in Van-Rickshaw collision10 hours ago
-
AJK President condoles over demise of PSC member Ijaz Lone10 hours ago
-
Senate body expresses displeasure over Railways’ non-disclosure of corruption measures10 hours ago
-
PFUJ condemns online targeting of journalists11 hours ago
-
MNA urges PTI to avoid using social media for maligning public institutions11 hours ago
-
UoG celebrates conclusion of its Business & Cultural Gala 202411 hours ago