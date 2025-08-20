CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces solemnly honor martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff; General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC); Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), Chief of the Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Air Staff, together with the Armed Forces of Pakistan, solemnly honor the 54th Shahadat anniversary of pilot officer Rashid Minhas (Nishan-e-Haider), whose supreme sacrifice epitomizes the highest traditions of courage and devotion to duty.

On this day in 1971, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas displayed extraordinary resolve and selflessness, embracing martyrdom to safeguard the sovereignty of Pakistan.

His indomitable spirit, loyalty, and patriotism remain an enduring source of inspiration for the Armed Forces and the nation, said a news release by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

His historic act of valor, choosing sacrifice over surrender, continues to illuminate our national conscience as a timeless reminder of the price of freedom and the fortitude required to defend the motherland.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan pay glowing tribute to his everlasting legacy and reaffirm their unwavering resolve to uphold the values he so valiantly defended. Rashid Minhas’s name shall forever be enshrined in the nation’s history as a symbol of loyalty, courage, and pride.