CJCSC, Service Chiefs Extend Heartfelt Congratulations To Nation On Pakistan Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 11:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Service Chiefs extend heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the 85th anniversary of Pakistan Day.

According to ISPR a news release, they said, “The 23rd of March 1940 stands as a defining moment in our history—a day that crystallized our collective vision and set the course for the creation of an independent homeland. Rooted in faith, guided by hope, and strengthened by resilience, this occasion epitomizes the unwavering resolve of the Pakistani people. By the grace of Almighty Allah, our nation continues to progress under the banner of democracy, upholding the eternal principles of islam.”

"With steadfast determination and divine guidance, Pakistan remains resolute in fortifying its democratic institutions and safeguarding the well-being of its citizens.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, ever vigilant and steadfast, reaffirm their unwavering commitment to protecting our sacred frontiers and upholding the sovereignty of our beloved motherland.

"Today, Pakistan stands as a responsible and resolute member of the global community—advocating peace, stability, and cooperation. As one united nation, we march forward with renewed hope and an unshakable commitment to enduring prosperity. We shall continue to uphold and defend the peace that defines our national character, ensuring that Pakistan remains a beacon of harmony in the world.

Pakistan is synonymous with peace, and we shall preserve and protect it—at all costs, Insha’Allah. Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad Pakistan Paindabad

