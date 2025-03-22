CJCSC, Service Chiefs Extend Heartfelt Congratulations To Nation On Pakistan Day
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 11:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Service Chiefs extend heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the 85th anniversary of Pakistan Day.
According to ISPR a news release, they said, “The 23rd of March 1940 stands as a defining moment in our history—a day that crystallized our collective vision and set the course for the creation of an independent homeland. Rooted in faith, guided by hope, and strengthened by resilience, this occasion epitomizes the unwavering resolve of the Pakistani people. By the grace of Almighty Allah, our nation continues to progress under the banner of democracy, upholding the eternal principles of islam.”
"With steadfast determination and divine guidance, Pakistan remains resolute in fortifying its democratic institutions and safeguarding the well-being of its citizens.
"
The Armed Forces of Pakistan, ever vigilant and steadfast, reaffirm their unwavering commitment to protecting our sacred frontiers and upholding the sovereignty of our beloved motherland.
"Today, Pakistan stands as a responsible and resolute member of the global community—advocating peace, stability, and cooperation. As one united nation, we march forward with renewed hope and an unshakable commitment to enduring prosperity. We shall continue to uphold and defend the peace that defines our national character, ensuring that Pakistan remains a beacon of harmony in the world.
Pakistan is synonymous with peace, and we shall preserve and protect it—at all costs, Insha’Allah. Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad Pakistan Paindabad
Recent Stories
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President, PM extend heartiest felicitations to Pakistani nation on Resolution Day2 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Service Chiefs extend heartfelt congratulations to nation on Pakistan Day2 minutes ago
-
UK committed to strengthening Pak-UK ties across trade, climate and education: British High Commissi ..12 minutes ago
-
More than 26,000 police officials performed security duties for mourning processions & majalis acros ..52 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab reviews law, order situation in Rahim Yar Khan, Rajapur52 minutes ago
-
PM chairs meeting on performance of FBR1 hour ago
-
Gov’t prioritizing national security and public relief: Barrister Aqeel Malik1 hour ago
-
Meeting discuss preparations for upcoming matriculation examinations1 hour ago
-
PA Speaker visits district jail Kasur1 hour ago
-
In fresh incident of highway robbery, truck robbed off 30 tons ghee1 hour ago
-
Sukkur Women University celebrates Pakistan Day1 hour ago
-
Youm-e-Ali a.s. main procession culminates1 hour ago