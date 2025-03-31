Open Menu

CJCSC, Service Chiefs Felicitate Pakistanis On Eve Of Eid Ul Fitr

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 12:30 AM

CJCSC, Service Chiefs felicitate Pakistanis on eve of Eid ul Fitr

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Service Chiefs extend their heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all Pakistanis.

“Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the conclusion of Ramazan, stands as a symbol of unity, compassion, and gratitude.

For our soldiers, the true essence of Eid is embodied in the honor of defending our cherished nation—even in separation from family—while striving to foster peace, prosperity, and harmony,” said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

“This auspicious occasion affords us the opportunity to reflect upon the unwavering valor and commitment of our national heroes—the brave men and women who safeguard our freedom and sovereignty. The Armed Forces remain deeply appreciative of the sacrifices made by these courageous individuals and the enduring support of their families,” it said.

In the spirit of Eid, the Armed Forces of Pakistan call upon all citizens to unite under the banner of love, respect, and solidarity, the very principles that define our great nation, the statement said.

Recent Stories

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the ..

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

8 hours ago
 UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese re ..

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

8 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

8 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

8 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

8 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

8 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan