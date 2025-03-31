CJCSC, Service Chiefs Felicitate Pakistanis On Eve Of Eid Ul Fitr
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 12:30 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Service Chiefs extend their heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all Pakistanis.
“Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the conclusion of Ramazan, stands as a symbol of unity, compassion, and gratitude.
For our soldiers, the true essence of Eid is embodied in the honor of defending our cherished nation—even in separation from family—while striving to foster peace, prosperity, and harmony,” said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.
“This auspicious occasion affords us the opportunity to reflect upon the unwavering valor and commitment of our national heroes—the brave men and women who safeguard our freedom and sovereignty. The Armed Forces remain deeply appreciative of the sacrifices made by these courageous individuals and the enduring support of their families,” it said.
In the spirit of Eid, the Armed Forces of Pakistan call upon all citizens to unite under the banner of love, respect, and solidarity, the very principles that define our great nation, the statement said.
Recent Stories
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CJCSC, Service Chiefs felicitate Pakistanis on eve of Eid ul Fitr6 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan holds special session of Aalmi Halqa Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)26 minutes ago
-
Security plan prepared for Eid-ul-Fitr across all five districts of Larkana26 minutes ago
-
Qaiser stresses for collective efforts to root out menace of terrorism46 minutes ago
-
Diocese of Hyderabad Church of Pakistan extends greetings on Eid-ul-fitr56 minutes ago
-
CM extends Eid greetings to nation2 hours ago
-
Five injured in firing incidents2 hours ago
-
Gillani to spend Eid day at SOS village Multan2 hours ago
-
Senate chairman meets Malaysian Islamic Advisory Council president in Kuala Lumpur2 hours ago
-
Bilawal inspects constructed houses for flood victims2 hours ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 1.4 mln fine on sweet outlets3 hours ago
-
RTA Hyderabad recovers Rs1.7 million charged as excessive fares3 hours ago