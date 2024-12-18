CJCSC, Services Chiefs, Armed Force solemnly commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Mehfooz Shaheed

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 10:30 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), the Service Chiefs, and the Armed Forces of Pakistan solemnly commemorate the 53rd martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, a paragon of extraordinary courage and unwavering patriotism.
“The valor and self-sacrifice displayed by Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed during the 1971 war at the Wagah border epitomize the indomitable spirit of the Pakistan Armed Forces,” said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
“In the face of overwhelming adversity, his fearless assault on enemy positions, despite insurmountable odds, stands as a profound testament to his exceptional bravery and steadfast devotion to the nation.
His unparalleled heroism not only exemplifies military excellence but also serves as a timeless embodiment of the resilience and selflessness that define the ethos of our armed forces,” it further said.
“On this solemn occasion, we pay tribute to his enduring legacy, which transcends individual achievement and illuminates the collective valor of those who stand resolute in safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan. His sacrifice remains an eternal inspiration, reinforcing the values of courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the motherland,” the press release said.
