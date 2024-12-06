- Home
CJCSC, Services Chiefs, Armed Forces Commemorate Martyrdom Anniversary Of Maj Shabbir Sharif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), the Service Chiefs, and the Armed Forces of Pakistan solemnly commemorate the 53rd martyrdom anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, a paragon of valor and patriotism.
During the 1971 War, Major Shabbir Sharif, also a recipient of the Sitara-e-Jurat for his gallantry in the 1965 War, was tasked with securing a strategically critical high ground near the Sulemanki Headworks.
On the night of 5th/6th December, he displayed unparalleled courage by engaging in hand-to-hand combat and eliminating Major Narain Singh, the company commander of the 4 Jat Regiment, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
On 6th December, he valiantly repelled repeated enemy counterattacks, personally destroying advancing tanks with a recoilless rifle.
Having successfully captured the objective and defended it against successive assaults, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed embraced martyrdom when struck by an Indian tank round.
Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed’s extraordinary courage, unwavering dedication, and supreme sacrifice epitomize the highest ideals of patriotism and military excellence.
He etched his legacy in history with his blood, defending the motherland against overwhelming odds.
As a grateful nation, we honor our gallant heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their indomitable spirit continues to inspire generations, and their memory remains eternally enshrined in the annals of our history.
